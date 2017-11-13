CHIWENGA OUTBURST: Who Is Mnangagwa In Zanu PF?

LIVE ARMY THREAT: WHAT WILL MUGABE DO NOW? LIVE ARMY THREAT: WHAT WILL MUGABE DO NOW? Posted by ZimEye on Monday, November 13, 2017

by Munyaradzi Alexio Shoko | I have never seen any post of a police constable or army colonel in the Zanu pf Constitution. Maybe I’m dull and I’m still to find out with my Zanu PF Youth League Legal Affairs National Secretary or I will find out with the Hebert Chitepo school of ideology.

In as far as I’m concerned Zanu PF expelled rogue and insurbodinative members not war vets, as stipulated by its constitutional guidelines.

The process of expelling those comrades was not an individual’s decision but a collective decision.

We all saw very high degree levels of democracy being observed by the Zanu PF party as provinces and voluntary public solidarity marches were held. This was not the first time, as we all witnessed mai Mujuru and the host of all other Cdes leaving the party by the same channel. She accepted and formed her own politcal party not once but twice because she feels she wants to try her luck come 2018. Which is her democratic right anyway. Even in South Africa, Mbeki, Malema and Zuma were once expelled from ANC. Besides, Ndabaningi Sithole, Jonathan Moyo and the late Tekere were once expelled from the party.

One would wonder why it becomes a special case if someone like ED Mnangagwa is expelled, suspended or what ever the descplinary action the party decides on.

Zanu PF made this decision out of peace, unity and freedom which we all enjoy from the historic true leadership of Cde RG Mugabe who is the Commander in Chief of the defense forces. We will not be threatened and we are committed to die together with our God given President Cde RG Mugabe.

We enjoy the freedom and peace that our father’s all fought for and it’s being properly maintained by loyal ZDF ,ZRP, ZPS and all other arms of national security. We will not allow any one from these security sectors to influence our decisions in Zanu PF. Not even from our neighbouring countries or even the west east or north. We will however, always encourage them to adhere to the people’s democratic choice.

As children of war vets we endorse any independent decision made by the Zanu PF party. I’m also still to find out where the Zanu pf party constitution also says only a person with liberation credentials will led Zanu PF. Not even the Zimbabwean constitution says this idiotic indoctrination. I guess someone is not rewriting his own constitution. That is if not bacause he has the wrong Zimbabwean constitution in his office.

Let’s all respect the constitution as it gives any Zimbabwean citizen the right to freedom to of association. Meaning any Zimbabwean can form his own party. If Ed Mnangagwa feels he has the following why not forming his own party?

I doubt very much if there is any politcal party in Zimbabwe which tolerates any external interference out side it’s respective party constitution.

Zimbabweans shld also be reminded that, it was within the constitutional framework that VP Mangagwa was Fired by his Excellency The PRESIDENT of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Therefore we all listen to the one we all voted for in 2013. Whose term will expires on 15 August 2018.by Munyaradzi Alexio SHOKO

(Children of war vets leader)