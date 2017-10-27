Chiwenga Pre-empts Mugabe, Goes For The Kill

Terrence Mawawa | Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander, General Constantine Chiwenga has indicated he is not prepared to step down as President Robert Mugabe contemplates the appointment of new security chiefs.

In a hard hitting speech Chiwenga issued a chilling warning to “mafikizolos” in Zanu PF that they will never be allowed to rule the country, sidelining those like him who had “suffered” for it.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a clinic in Sengwe Area, Chiredzi South, on Tuesday, Chiwenga indicated he was not prepared to leave office.

First to savage the army boss was controversial First Lady Grace Mugabe who accused Chiwenga of sympathising with cornered Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mugabe then took aim at the feared army chief when he announced a reshuffle in the security sector was imminent.

Observers say Mugabe is being pushed by his nagging wife to elbow out suspected Team Lacoste sympathisers.

“This is nothing but a bedroom plot to weed out Mnangagwa’ s supporters.Grace is now walking on murky waters.The decision to push her ailing husband to get rid of Chiwenga will certainly backfire,” said Tawanda Mangoma a political analyst based in South Africa.

Chiwenga is seen as a stumbling block to attempts by the G-40 Faction to take firm control of the ruling party affairs.

However Chiwenga’ s recent remarks point out that he is unfazed by Mugabe’s warning.

Chiwenga reiterated that the army would not accept a leader without liberation war credentials.

“We will never allow puppets to take over the country,” thundered Chiwenga who openly contradicted Mugabe’s sentiments.