Chiwenga Ready To Hand Over Power To A Civilian Government

By Staff Reporter| The Zimbabwe Defence Forces has indicated that it was ready to hand over power to a civilian government.

ZDF took over power from President Robert Mugabe, Wednesday morning and indicated that that they wanted to deal with some criminals surrounding the aged leader who they said were destroying the country.

The Army insisted that they had not staged a coup against Mugabe, but wanted to protect him.

The military staged the coup after the dismissal last week of the former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, from both the Zanu PF party and government by President Mugabe.

Mugabe accused Mnangagwa of plotting to topple him from power.

The military is supporting the disgruntled Mnangagwa and a group of genuine former war liberation fighters which was fired from Zanu PF by President Mugabe.

The leader of the sacked war veterans, Christopher Mutsvangwa, was in South Africa where he met with the opposition leader ,Morgan Tsvangirai, and hinted to him that the military was ready to hand over power to a civilian government.

Tsvangairai was receiving medical attention in South Africa.

Both Mutsvangwa and Tsvangirai returned on Wednesday

“MDC-T president Morgan Tsvangirai and war veterans leader Christopher Mutsvangwa flew back into the country yesterday amid reports they were both ready to enter negotiations to form a transitional government with former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa,”NewsDay reported Thursday.