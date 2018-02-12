Chiwenga Reveals Reason For Military Coup: Our Party ZANU PF Was About To Collapse Like Zambia’s UNIP

Vice President Ret General Constantino Chiwenga has said last year’s November coup was needed to stop the collapse of Zanu PF.

Chiwenga told a Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) at Malwate in Marondera of reasons why the military intervened which were to prevent the party from being destroyed.

Chiwenga said, “the army, parliamentarians, war veterans, ex-detainees and the masses with the guidance of God went out because there was disorder on our God-given land. What was happening? Even those who were kids in 1980 were saying we do not care about you going to war. That must not be done. Our icon, who was with us during the liberation struggle, was now being surrounded by these people. If we had allowed that to happen, it means that our party was going to be history.

“We were going to be like UNIP of Zambia, the party liberated east and south, it liberated Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Namibia. All were liberated by UNIP while still in power. But now, if we meet them we just say we were liberated by the people of Zambia, what else can we say? Is that what you wanted? This is what we were against, and this is what the masses of Zimbabwe refused.”