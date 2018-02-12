Chiwenga Reveals Reason For Military Coup: Our Party ZANU PF Was About To Collapse Like Zambia’s UNIP

2

Vice President Ret General Constantino Chiwenga has said last year’s November coup was needed to stop the collapse of Zanu PF.

Chiwenga told a Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) at Malwate in Marondera of reasons why the military intervened which were to prevent the party from being destroyed.

Chiwenga said, “the army, parliamentarians, war veterans, ex-detainees and the masses with the guidance of God went out because there was disorder on our God-given land. What was happening? Even those who were kids in 1980 were saying we do not care about you going to war. That must not be done. Our icon, who was with us during the liberation struggle, was now being surrounded by these people. If we had allowed that to happen, it means that our party was going to be history.

“We were going to be like UNIP of Zambia, the party liberated east and south, it liberated Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Namibia. All were liberated by UNIP while still in power. But now, if we meet them we just say we were liberated by the people of Zambia, what else can we say? Is that what you wanted? This is what we were against, and this is what the masses of Zimbabwe refused.”

  • Respond

    Zimbabweans, opposition parties, regional and international leaders you were fooled big time, ED, Chiwenga and JUNTA do not have Zimbabweans at Heart. Their reason for removing Mugabe was not aboutthe collapse of the economy, the suffering of Zimbabweans, the deterioration in the health, social service, education sectors etc but it was because of , I quote”Vice President Ret General Constantino Chiwenga has said last year’s November coup was needed to stop the collapse of Zanu PF”.

  • Chibwe

    The masses who demonstrated on the streets demanding the departure of Dictator Mugabe were betrayed. The Coup Cabal’s objective is to save Zanu PF from collapse and not to serve the interests of the masses. They are now canvassing for our votes to consolidate their Military Junta Dictatorship. So a Vote for ED is a Vote for a Military Dictatorship. People of Zimbabwe will make a grave mistake to vote for ED and his Military Junta. Those in doubt of how Ruthless Military Rule can should read about Myanmar/Burma.Soldiers give orders and u are forced to obey. If u are told to jump u can only ask how high? People will suffer under the ED Military Regime and will regret the overthrow of Robert Mugabe.The writing is on the Wall!