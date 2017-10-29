Chiwenga Says “Sorry” To Mugabe, “I’ll Never Hurt Grace My Sister”

Staff Reporter | Army Commander, Gen Constantino Chiwenga came out to brazenly declare recently that “sellouts” and whites would never be allowed to rule Zimbabwe, an assumed public assurance to his boss President Robert Mugabe that he is safe from any army threat.

In a hard hitting speech last week Chiwenga issued a chilling warning to “mafikizolos” in Zanu PF that they will never be allowed to rule the country, sidelining those like him who had “suffered” for it.

A mixed message that betrays a sense of fear over the coming purge as Mugabe restructures the security forces and a sense of bravado that the President still needs strong arm of the military to continue his rule faced with mounting internal and external challenges.

However, as it turns out according to ZimEye exclusive sources, all that Chiwenga did in a speech that was covered by most media houses was just public posturing, the reality is that the man with his tail safely between its legs has begged Mugabe for mercy.

Chiwenga stripped himself (went shirtless) and walked while bare footed towards President Robert Mugabe two weeks ago, impeccable state house sources have said.

Fully named sources on Friday told ZimEye.com soon after the removal of CIO boss Happyton Bonyongwe, Gen Chiwenga rushed to seek audience with Mugabe while pleading that he would never under any circumstances betray the Head Of State, and also saying First Lady Grace Mugabe “is my sister”, so he could never betray the First family (for full statement, continue reading). This story was first exclusively revealed by ZimEye.com last week. Following those revelations, more State House sources this Friday told ZimEye there was a rush by army generals to appease the President.

“If anybody thought that Mugabe is weak or is no longer able to do things, then they are badly mistaken. It is Mugabe who will determine who the next leader of this country is,” they said.

They added, “it is Mugabe who rides the whole structure, he is the only one who can anoint. He can’t leave any chance hazviiti. So you really think you can make decisions for Mugabe while he is quiet, tiite madiro a Georgina? It doesn’t work like that.

“Mugabe is such a systematic man that he has a plan such that these [redacted] are wasting their time.”

“Right now ZANU PF has called for central committee elections where some of these big guns can be eliminated,” they added.

“He is the boss; he is the one centre of power.”

The incident happened two Fridays ago and Chiwenga with another top general; and Chiwenga pleaded with Mugabe saying,

‘vanhu vanoti handikudei ini; ndingapfura vana venhyu inini, hazviite. It’s not possible, your wife is my sister. I am one of you I have come a long way with you President I can’t do that against you.’

“He (Chiwenga) was all over the show weeping profusely”, they added saying.

Efforts to get a direct comment from Chiwenga himself were fruitless as the official ground number kept ringing without being answered.

The development comes after Happyton Bonyongwe was kicked out of the country’s most powerful office, the Central Intelligence Organisation.

Another source said the President is fuming following revelations that Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa had by August this year, won over the entire security apparatus to his control.

“This is the reason why Bonyongwe was given marching orders,” another source said.

In a recent analysis, a commentator said Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reached a sudden dead end.

Mnangagwa during the last politburo meeting is reported to have gone further to challenge Politburo members to decide who “loves Mugabe better” him or Professor Jonathan Moyo. Notwithstanding that even as Mnangagwa was painstakingly putting together an 85 page dossier in response to Moyo’s own politburo presentation which accusses the former of capturing key state institutions, Mugabe set in motion reforms which seem to be based on Moyo’s report.

It is demonstrably foolhardy to believe that anything Mnangagwa will say or do now will reverse a whole Cabinet reshuffle that has seen many of his strong allies fall, or even that a pending security sector reform again targeting his allies will be reversed.

One will wonder why then would Mugabe ridicule his own deputy this way? If indeed the evidence Mnangagwa is bringing forward is to be taken as evidence presented in a democratic platform, in which a fair decision is to be made, why then again a reader would hasten to ask is the process in motion for a December congress meant to seal his fate?