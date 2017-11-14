Chiwenga Simply Fighting For Mnangawa And Not Hungry Zimbabweans

Staff Reporter | General Constantino Chiwenga is simply fighting for former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and not suffering Zimbabweans it has emerged.

In a poll about to close shortly 48 % of 209 Zimbabweans who have responded to a ZimEye poll have said Chiwenga is simply fighting for Mnangagwa and not suffering Zimbabweans. Of the voters so far only 27% believe he is fighting for the people and 19% believe he is just doing his job. To ensure reliability, the sample was screened by a sophisticated IP address filter which ensures that only distinct human individuals vote.