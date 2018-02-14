Chiwenga Speaks On Tsvangirai Death

Ray Nkosi | Vice President Rtd. Gen. Constantino Chiwenga has spoken on MDC leader Morgan Tsvangira’s death.

Said Chiwenga on twitter, “We are saddened by the death of MT, we will sit and see how Zimbabweans can honour that great son of the soil.”

“He died this evening. The family communicated this to me,” MDC vice president Elias Mudzuri told Reuters, as the veteran opposition politician’s death was announced.

Mr Tsvangirai’s career was marked by a long political struggle against former President Robert Mugabe.

He had been beaten and imprisoned numerous times. Mr Tsvangirai’s illness was said to have divided the MDC (Movement for Democratic Change), with some party officials reportedly jockeying to succeed the former trade union activist.