CHIWENGA SPEECH BLASTING GRACE MUGABE: But Who’s The Greater Sinner Between Mnangagwa and Grace? | Apostle’s Sermon Reviewed

Staff Reporter| The sermon by Harare’s prolific preacher, Apostle Talent Chiwenga has sent tongues wagging. In the speech delivered on Friday, he speaks against the using of the church pulpit by politicians and naming in particular Grace Mugabe at her Super Sunday function at Rufaro Stadium 8 days ago which finally led to the removal of former VP Emmerson Mnangagwa. That hot, electric sermon has got the nation into a deep soul searching exercise.

Abuse of the church seems a common global phenomenon. Is Zimbabwe different? It turns out that church abuse is predominant and even worse in some Western countries where dirty politicians are given acres of space by the church to preach and divert voters to themselves. An example is how for instance in the US where this happens nearly every week and people like the current president Donald Trump have been given church time to address congregants during worship time. – CONTINUE READING –

Who were the backers of the Iraqi War, were they not pastors? Indeed there are videos of them particularly Benny Hinn, John Hagee and Perry Stone, the latter who pushed the US to go into Iraq claiming that Satan physically lives there. Stone would even reveal on LIVE video broadcast that he was personally behind the installing of former president George Bush. Is Stone better than Bishop Trevor Manhanga? Perhaps people must investigate.

Now looking down here in Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa himself was for years at the forefront of abusing the holy pulpit where he would sometimes say he once witnessed God Almighty wearing a Gushungo cap. Other times was when notable preachers like Andrew Wutaunashe would witness Mnangagwa being equated to Jesus Christ of the Bible. The latter incident happened in 2014. Terrible terrible terrible! – this is what Zimbabwe has become, but perhaps more accurately what the church has become, the centre of abuse by politicians seeking to cover mileage.

His sermon is today also reviewed on the question -between Grace Mugabe and Mnangagwa who has committed the greatest sin of sacrilege? Mnangagwa has claimed that God Almighty wears Gushungo label clothes, and he has accomodated people who equate him with Jesus Christ of the Holy Bible; while on the other hand Grace Mugabe is criticised for busing worshippers to Rufaro stadium on the Sunday day of worship.

Perhaps one big lesson that can be drawn Apostle Chiwenga however is that abuse of the church must stop, whether it be in Zimbabwe or in the United States of America.