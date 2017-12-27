Chiwenga Takes Oath Of Office Today | MORE DETAILS

President Mnangagwa has appointed General Constantino Guvheya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga (Retired) and Kembo Mohadi as Vice Presidents of Zimbabwe. The two will be sworn-in at State House in Harare today. Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colonel Christian Katsande (Rtd) confirmed the development yesterday.

“In terms of Section 14,sub-paragraph 2 of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, upon assuming office, must without delay appoint not more than two Vice Presidents, who hold office at his or her pleasure,” he said.

“Accordingly, His Excellency the President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has duly appointed Honourable General (Rtd) Dr Constantino Guvheya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga and Honourable Kembo Campbell Dugishi Mohadi as Vice Presidents of the Republic of Zimbabwe. The swearing-in will be held at 1000hrs on Thursday, 28th December 2017 at State House, Harare.”

Gen Chiwenga (Rtd) and Cde Mohadi were last Saturday appointed Zanu-PF Vice Presidents and Second Secretaries. Presidential Press Secretary Mr George Charamba said the appointments were done after extensive consultations.

These consultations, he said, included getting sentiments from the political leadership, war veterans, security arms of Government and traditional leaders. Mohadi was born on November 15, 1949 in Beitbridge. He did his Sub A up to Standard One in Beitbridge, including at Mtetengwe Primary School, before proceeding to Gwanda Primary School for Standard 2.

He proceeded to Manama High School in Matabeleland South province for secondary education and then to Goromonzi High School in Mashonaland East where he was kicked out while doing Form 3. Mohadi joined the liberation struggle in the early 70s when he left the country for military training in Zambia via Botswana.

He later went to Russia for further training and on his return was attested to a department within Zapu called Zimbabwe Intelligence Services under the command of Ethan Dube but was detained at Khami Prison in 1976 until his release at Independence in 1980.

He was appointed Defence, Security and War Veterans Minister last month. He had served as the Minister of State for National Security in the President’s Office (2015 to 2017) and Minister of Home Affairs from 2002 to 2015. Gen Chiwenga (Rtd) was born on August 25, 1956 in Wedza, Mashonaland East.

He attended secondary school at St Mary’s Mission in the same district before joining the liberation struggle as a 17-year-old and received military training in Zambia and Tanzania. In 1974, he was appointed a member of the Zanla General Staff and rose to become a member of the Zanla High Command as deputy commissar in 1978.

During the ceasefire period, Gen Chiwenga (Rtd) was appointed to the ceasefire monitoring team assigned to Manicaland in 1980 and later moved to Masvingo the same year. He was commissioned a brigadier on April 16 1981 and within the same year was appointed Commander of 1 Brigade.

In 1984, he was appointed Commander of 5 Brigade and later as brigadier-general based at Army Headquarters until his promotion to major-general, becoming Chief of Staff (Administration and Quartermaster).

Another promotion in 1994 saw him assume the rank of lieutenant-general and Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army on the formation of the Zimbabwe Defence forces. In 2004, Gen (Rtd) took over as ZDF Commander upon the retirement of the late national hero General Vitalis Zvinavashe.- state media