Chiwenga Takes Over The Country’s Presidency As Mnangagwa Flies Out

By Langton Ncube|Vice president General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd) has taken over the country’s Presidency, while President Emmerson Mnangagwa leaves for Windhoek, Namibia on a diplomatic tour.

The state media said Mnangagwa flew to Namibia on Monday, to brief his counterpart President Hage Geingob on his recent assumption of office as the President of the country.

Mnangagwa is on the 3rd leg of his visit to brief his counterparts in the SADC region on developments that took place from November last year to date, which saw him assume office of the President following the resignation of the former President Robert Mugabe.

The President first visited South Africa and then Angola, countries which both chair the SADC summit and the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.