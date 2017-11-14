Chiwenga Threatens To Crush G-40

By Staff Reporter| The commander of the Defence forces, General Constantine Chiwenga, has threatened to crush a faction which is fronting President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace, to succeed her husband if the aged leader allows it to re-write the country’s history.

Professor Jonathan Moyo, is fronting G-40 and has been tasked by Zanu PF to re-write the country’s liberation war history.

The Higher education minister is the architecture of the former Vice President Emmerson Mnangawa’s last week downfall.

Former liberation war fighters including Chiwenga say Moyo should not re-write the country’s liberation war history because he back-tracked from the liberation struggle.

Responding to the dismissal from both government and Zanu PF of the former Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, by President Mugabe last week in Harare on Monday, Chiwenga said the military will not allow anyone who was not part of “us” to re-write the country’s history.

Chiwenga said if this happens, the military will interject and stop the process