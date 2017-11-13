Chiwenga Threats Are Unconstitutional And Illegal

LIVE ARMY THREAT: WHAT WILL MUGABE DO NOW? LIVE ARMY THREAT: WHAT WILL MUGABE DO NOW? Posted by ZimEye on Monday, November 13, 2017

Staff Commentary |Statements by the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Constantine Chiwenga threatening the ruling ZANU PF party that the army will intervene should the purging of party members continue are a direct violation of the constitution.

Despite Chiwenga vividly quoting Section 212 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which states that the core business of the defence forces is to uphold the Constitution among other responsibilities, he is directly violating Section 288 of the Constitution.

Chiwenga who spoke emotionally about the army defending the constitution maybe found guilty of violating the constitution which prohibits the army from involving itself in partisan issues.

“Neither the security services nor any of their members may, in the exercise of their functions; act in a partisan manner; further the interests of any political party or cause; prejudice the lawful interests of any political party or cause; or violate the fundamental rights or freedoms of any person,” reads section 288 of the constitution which Chiwenga chose to ignore.

Chiwenga’s argument is that Zanu-PF’s factional wars are a national security issue and gives examples of Somalia and Central Africa where he says party politics resulted in civil war.

“While our people may be persuaded to take what is going on in Zanu-PF as internal political matters in that Party, the truth remains that Zanu-PF’s conduct and behaviour as a ruling Party has a direct impact on the lives of every citizen; hence all of us regardless of political affiliation are affected by the Party’s manner of doing business. from a security point of view we cannot ignore the experiences of countries such as Somalia, DRC, Central Africa Republic and many others in our region where minor political differences degenerated into serious conflict that has decimated the social, political and economic security of ordinary people,” he said.