Chiwenga Threats Are Unconstitutional And Illegal

9

LIVE ARMY THREAT: WHAT WILL MUGABE DO NOW?

Posted by ZimEye on Monday, November 13, 2017

Staff Commentary |Statements by the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Constantine Chiwenga threatening the ruling ZANU PF party that the army will intervene should the purging of party members continue are a direct violation of the constitution. 

Despite Chiwenga vividly quoting Section 212 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which states that the core business of the defence forces is to uphold the Constitution among other responsibilities, he is directly violating Section 288 of the Constitution.

Chiwenga who spoke emotionally about the army defending the constitution maybe found guilty of violating the constitution which prohibits the army from involving itself in partisan issues.

“Neither the security services nor any of their members may, in the exercise of their functions; act in a partisan manner; further the interests of any political party or cause; prejudice the lawful interests of any political party or cause; or violate the fundamental rights or freedoms of any person,” reads section 288 of the constitution which Chiwenga chose to ignore.

Chiwenga’s argument is that Zanu-PF’s factional wars are a national security issue and gives examples of Somalia and Central Africa where he says party politics resulted in civil war.

“While our people may be persuaded to take what is going on in Zanu-PF as internal political matters in that Party, the truth remains that Zanu-PF’s conduct and behaviour as a ruling Party has a direct impact on the lives of every citizen; hence all of us regardless of political affiliation are affected by the Party’s manner of doing business. from a security point of view we cannot ignore the experiences of countries such as Somalia, DRC, Central Africa Republic and many others in our region where minor political differences degenerated into serious conflict that has decimated the social, political and economic security of ordinary people,” he said.

  • sarah Mahoka

    Jonso and company better start packing their bags. or they will soon litter our streets

  • Zanu Muthar Fakhas

    Nothing new here!!!!

    Does ANYTHING these Zanu Muthar Fakhas do EVER respect the constitution or is legal?

    Let them permanently purge each other to the grave!!!

  • wilbert

    Whilst it is true that the instability in Zanu PF is destabilizing the whole country it must be said that Chiwenga and all the other Zanu PF leaders are to blame for the mess because they are the ones who helped to impose the Zanu PF dictatorship on the nation. He is not after ending the dictatorship but only want to replace one dictator with another. We want the dictatorship scrapped, we want a democracy!

  • Simon pheveni

    Commander Chiwenga is very educated brother. English pronounciation is not a yardstick to show that you are educated or not. I’m sure you missed this one.

  • SR-71 Blackbird

    To this Guky party securocrat cabal, gravity is a law while the constitution is a wistful piece of paper.

  • Zunzanyika

    That is what you think, he explained why he is claiming to be stock holders, read the statement again. Mugabe and his wife are the ones who are purging members without following procedures. Zimbabwe was liberated by Zanla and Zipra and the national army is an extension of Zanla and Zipra.
    Legal¿??????

  • Robalitheka

    Why was there no similar statement when Mujuru was expelled? When Dhidhi and Co were expelled? Whats so special about Munangagwa?

  • Zwelibanzi

    To late little general your zanu is gone. Butcher each other in zanu, starting with mugabe who cares. The good thing is that zanu is in shambles and disintergrating very fast right now and will never be the same monster. You are understandably bitter because the vice presidency you were promised under the leadership of your little lizard is gone. Its not about Zimbabweans but its all about looting and filling your pockets you zanu thugs. You procteted, idolised and imposed mugabe on the people since 2000. No to dictatorship in the form of mugabe or mnangagwa. Let people freely choose a leader of their choice.

  • tapinda

    Bark no bite and Bob is still gonna deal with him!!