Chiwenga Urged To Release Kasukuwere, Moyo And All Political Detainees

Staff Reporter | General Constantino Chiwenga has been urged to respect the rights of political detainees who have been arbitrarily arrested since the military took over government affairs.

While leading human rights organisations have remained mum on the rights of politicians arrested in a major crackdown against what the military are calling ‘criminal elements’ around President Robert Mugabe. Veritas a Constitutional Watch Body has voiced concern on the situation. Among those suspected to be held by the military are politicians, Jonathan Moyo, Savior Kasukuwere, Ignatius Chombo and many others.

Observance of Detained Persons’ Constitutional Rights

As we pointed out at the beginning of this Constitution Watch, the military have emphasised their respect for the Constitution.  This respect must extend to the whole Constitution, including those provisions that protect the rights of arrested or detained persons.  The military authorities must therefore ensure that Ministers and party members who have been detained are accorded their rights under section 50 of the Constitution, in particular that they are:

  • treated humanely and with respect for their inherent dignity;
  • permitted access to their lawyers and medical practitioners;
  • brought before a court within 48 hours after they were detained.

  • feisalg

    No we dont have to do anything for these Criminals…Let them rot in Jail

  • Chipo changu

    keep them there General, don’t listen to anything.

  • Cde Chaurura

    Do they not know that Jonso refused to go before the courts? Why force him now?

  • qwerty

    isolate these guys General they are not supposed to regroup and form another problem using money they stole from us. The masses are backing you General without the use of money. Do not talk of human rights because these have no human rights they denied us of our rights to the natural resources. Gen do not listen to sadc and zuma Lungu is trying to be funny forgetting that Lusaka is close to our border and could be on the receiving end.

  • Danai Pazvagozha

    Veritas mush go and hang. Where was Veritas when Munagagwa was being savaged by Grace left right and centre. Does Munagagwa not have rights. And now the victimisers have been arrested, Veristas now are awoken to the need for hunam rights. Chombo was Minister of home affairs. Zvorwadza and others were arrested and taken to the faece-laden Matapi police cells for some nights. Where were you Veritas? And now this evil Chombo is arrested, you want him to be detained in a five star hotel. I am begining to think that you Veritas you are also G40, and must be accounted for as well by the army in their blitz. Please feed Chombo with the faeces that he so loved to see in Matapi police cells. Silly you Veritas. Leave the boys to accomplish the noble cause they have started. Go on the military boys. We are fully behind you. Teach the thieves and crooks bitter lessons. Please torture Jonathan Moyo very very hard. Even if you kill him, its not a sin certainly. Killing Satan has never been a sin, but a cause evryone has a duty to do.

  • Pasi naMatibili

    This drama is taking too long to be over. Now all types of nonsence and suggestions are coming. Just throw Matibili into lake Mutirikwi. The crocs will take care of him.

  • POVO

    You are an idiot of the highest order, destroying ZANU PF from within is not criminal. A Coup detat is a treasonable offence. Moyo for President 2018!!!!!!

  • che guevere

    True, this “Coup DE TAT” Was meant to silence the true democratic dispensation in the country and protect the ill gotten wealth by the Generals who were facing arrest. Only idiots fail to read between the lines, free Moyo now. ZHRL , we are watching you cowards! It only took a brave man like Jonso to destroy this party. WE call for military intervention now from SADC and remove these Generals of a rag tag army who have usurped state power.