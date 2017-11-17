Chiwenga Urged To Release Kasukuwere, Moyo And All Political Detainees

Staff Reporter | General Constantino Chiwenga has been urged to respect the rights of political detainees who have been arbitrarily arrested since the military took over government affairs.

While leading human rights organisations have remained mum on the rights of politicians arrested in a major crackdown against what the military are calling ‘criminal elements’ around President Robert Mugabe. Veritas a Constitutional Watch Body has voiced concern on the situation. Among those suspected to be held by the military are politicians, Jonathan Moyo, Savior Kasukuwere, Ignatius Chombo and many others.

Observance of Detained Persons’ Constitutional Rights

As we pointed out at the beginning of this Constitution Watch, the military have emphasised their respect for the Constitution. This respect must extend to the whole Constitution, including those provisions that protect the rights of arrested or detained persons. The military authorities must therefore ensure that Ministers and party members who have been detained are accorded their rights under section 50 of the Constitution, in particular that they are:

treated humanely and with respect for their inherent dignity;

permitted access to their lawyers and medical practitioners;

brought before a court within 48 hours after they were detained.