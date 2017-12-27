Chiwenga VP Swearing In Thursday

By Langton Ncube|President Emmerson Mnangagwa will on Thursday swear in the former Commander Defence Forces (CDF) Retired General Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi as vice presidents of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

This was revealed in a statement by Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Retired Colonel Christian Katsande.

General Chiwenga and Mohadi were appointed as Vice Presidents and Second Secretaries of the Zanu PF earlier on this week.

“In terms of Section 14, sub-paragraph 2 of the Sixth Schedule of the constitution, the President of Zimbabwe upon assuming office, must without delay appoint not more than two vice presidents, who hold office at his pleasure,” reads part of the statement by government.