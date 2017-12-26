Chiwenga Vs Mnangagwa? Factionalism’s Ugly Head Again? | OPINION

By Cde Lim | Those celebrating the vanguishing of the ZANU PF G40 faction by the Lacoste faction must be reminded to not get carried away for too long.

The history of the party, including its very foundation, is littered with factionalism, sometimes based on ethnic alliances. The victorius Mnangagwa led Lacoste faction is already sweating under their arms because, as it appears, the Chiwenga led army faction, already named COSLEG is or is becoming more powerful in the party and government.

It seems the President has to seek approval from his deputy before making government and party appointments. Is ED a lame duck President? Is Chiwenga already in charge before ED has been coerced to retire after a “coup that is not a coup?” If Chiwenga does not lead a new ZANU PF-COSLEG army faction, it will come out in the open soon. The next elections will expose the various ZANU PF factions.When the time comes for ZANU PF primary elections, Chiwenga will lobby for his Army-COSLEG faction candidates.

Mnangagwa will lead the weaker emasculated Lacoste faction. ED should not have conceded to COSLEG demands for him to drop Matemadanda in favour of soldier boy Rugeje for the position of Amai vemusangano National Commissar. Aspiring COSLEG MPs will dominate the ZANU PF candidate list in next year’selections. Christopher Mutsvangwa will lobby hard for his war vets, further weakening and causing more discontent in the Lacoste faction.

Women and Youths will be the biggest losers. These 2 ZANU PF wings are viewed as having been more vocal in supporting the disGraced former first small house to become a first lady. However, ZANU PF will be burying its head in the sand by marginalizing women and Youths in their candidate selection. The pursuit and arrest of G40 cabal “criminals” is another double edged sword for ED. Damned if you do and damned if you don’t. It would have been easier for ED to pursue G40 “criminals” had all Lacoste factionalists been cleaner than the City of Harare water. ED still needs to carefully manage the volatile Women’s and Youth Leagues. These 2 ZANU PF wings undoubtedly constitute the highest number of potential voters.

Should they feel undervalued and underrepresented after the primary elections, they could engage in their own operation restore “regacy”, by not voting for party candidates. Operation Bhora Musango is not a new phenomenon in ZANU PF. If you are a member of ZANU PF and you think you have seen the back of factionalism just be careful not to be caught in the wrong basket. There will be many twists and turns.