Chiwenga Wife Caught In Beauty Pageant Payment Storm

Miss Zimbabwe Trust is charging $300 for each ticket to those who would like to watch this year’s national pageant’s final be held at the Borrowdale Brooke Golf Course in Harare on 22 July.

Miss Zimbabwe is run by Mary Chiwenga wife to General Constantino Chiwenga.

While the ticket prices are steep, considering that in neighbouring South Africa they range between R225 and R250 which is 15 times the Zimbabwean charge, the organisers believe the charge “is consistent with the high quality of the event.”

Miss World Zimbabwe is bouncing back this year after failing to take place last year after the organisers “failed to attract the right girls.”

“The $300 for an individual ticket and $3000 for a corporate table is very fair. We are not hosting an ordinary event.

“It will be a classy event, a VIP one, which will include a dinner with a state of the art meal. It will be a three-course meal,” said Miss Zimbabwe Trust spokesperson Tendai Chirau.

He added that the steep price was also a way of keeping away the crowds.

“It is expensive to host a black tie event of such calibre. The charges are meant to separate the boys from men.

“The prices help us to attract the right crowd. At least those who cannot afford to attend will watch it live on ZBC television,” said Chirau, who is confident that this year’s edition will better than the 2014 edition held at Mabvazuva Lodge in the capital which reportedly gobbled half a million dollars.

“The girls went into camp on July 6. We have 22 girls in camp somewhere in Harare. We are expecting five more girls from the diaspora join the boot camp.

“The girls are doing various sporting activities and in addition to civic education. In the end only 16 girls will remain and make it to the ramp on July 22,” said the Miss Zimbabwe spokesperson.

Chirau could not be drawn into revealing the prizes that will be on offer at the pageant.

“Prizes and the list of performers will be announced later this week,” Chirau said.

The national pageant, which targets unmarried girls aged between 18 and 25, and who are at least 1, 71 metres tall, is this year running under the theme: Celebrating beauty through the eyes of our late icon, Kiki Divaris.- State Media