Chiwenga Will Never Betray Mnangagwa, Forget It!

Chiwenga Will Obey Mnangagwa To Death, He’s A True Constitutionalist

By Frank Gomwe| Dear Editor. People who are attacking vice president Constantino Chiwenga have got absolutely no clue what a civilised, trained and loyal soldier this great man is. A real man is one who will never lift a finger against a woman, his own wife and would rather be assaulted by a her and keep his cool throughout, never to be provoked emotionally or otherwise. This is the type of man who he is. Anyone wishing to understand who this great man is, can simply rewind those videos of him last month as Robert Mugabe was refusing to resign. What did Chiwenga do, force Mugabe to strike his pen down? No, not at all. Chiwenga can be seen chilled inside State House in his camouflage uniform and he was even still calling Mugabe, “Shef.” Mugabe only resigned at the end with the help of Kenneth Kaunda and the use of the masses to intimidate him, not the soldiers, not even one. Father Mukonori says Chiwenga was even slapped by Mugabe and did not object. He knows what the constitution says and that is why it was difficult to remove Mugabe and he had to respect the law until and until the old man chooses to bow away. And now see how the general risked his life to save Mnangagwa’s life. Will Chiwenga ever, ever rebel against Mnangagwa? Those who think so I simply fooling themselves. Ndapedza ini!