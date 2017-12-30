Chiwenga Will Never Betray Mnangagwa, Forget It!

6

Chiwenga Will Obey Mnangagwa To Death, He’s A True Constitutionalist

By Frank Gomwe| Dear Editor. People who are attacking vice president Constantino Chiwenga have got absolutely no clue what a civilised, trained and loyal soldier this great man is. A real man is one who will never lift a finger against a woman, his own wife and would rather be assaulted by a her and keep his cool throughout, never to be provoked emotionally or otherwise. This is the type of man who he is. Anyone wishing to understand who this great man is, can simply rewind those videos of him last month as Robert Mugabe was refusing to resign. What did Chiwenga do, force Mugabe to strike his pen down? No, not at all. Chiwenga can be seen chilled inside State House in his camouflage uniform and he was even still calling Mugabe, “Shef.” Mugabe only resigned at the end with the help of Kenneth Kaunda and the use of the masses to intimidate him, not the soldiers, not even one. Father Mukonori says Chiwenga was even slapped by Mugabe and did not object. He knows what the constitution says and that is why it was difficult to remove Mugabe and he had to respect the law until and until the old man chooses to bow away. And now see how the general risked his life to save Mnangagwa’s life. Will Chiwenga ever, ever rebel against Mnangagwa? Those who think so I simply fooling themselves. Ndapedza ini!

  • Pedro Gorosviba

    Handei tione

  • Ibra munfish

    Very true indeed, the pple in Zimbabwe are learned but they can’t analyse simple situations, the general defended ED for several months when he was under severe persecution, he also gave his all when he fell sick all of a sudden in Gwanda, and finally rescued him when everyone thought he was finished politically. It’s quite nonsensical to claim tht he wll betray him ever when he was ready to sacrifice his life for him without doubt.

  • JP

    Chi-wanker will be loyal to ED as long as ED will leave him the President post. If ED behaves like Mugabe and decides to die in the post, then Chi-wanker will not be loyal

  • 2018 roll on.

    Frank Gomwe, zivo renyama kufa asi zivo remweya mutsvene chipo chiraramo. Kana Judas chaiye ayidaro, Mnangagwa chaiye ayidaro, Lucifer chaiye ayidaro. Zvinonzi never say never. Mugabe ayidaro kuna ED.

  • PAKAIPA wena

    ED chaiye, akangwara anotozviziva kuti anything can happen. Chiwenga was demoted. Ndosaka Mugabe aigara achiti ma General mamwe tichaabvisa uniform tovapa zvigaro muhurumende. Ayiziva kune humambo. Have you ever asked yourself why they killed General Solomon Mujuru. Very soon mucharidza mhere vodonha one by one. Zvobgo once said ” when the revolution starts to eat its own children zvatotanga.” Iwe unoti the ill treatment irikuitwa ku G40 inopera yakadaro here. Vachapedzana pachezvawo.

  • Mseyamwa

    Ende munozovimba nevamwe venyu zveshuwa, zvenyu! Dai wanga uri kutaura nezvako pachako taiti. Zvino unotoziva zviri mumwoyo nepfungwa dzaanaChiwenga zvekuti unotokaka nharo for him.Why don’t we stop hanging our lives on our perceptions of some mortal men who can change like the wind if enough stimulus is made available. He did turn on Mugabe, didn’t hurt him physically but is he still the same man? Is he happier now after that brush up? Is Jocelyn celebrating?