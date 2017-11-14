CHIWENGA’S DEATH WISH? – Chipanga Speaks On Death & “Dying For…”

Staff Reporter| Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander, Constantino Chiwenga’s statement delivered yesterday has been interpreted as a LIVE death wish.

The alternative (or other) view was that it stands out as an expression of shocking “bravery”. This development came as the ZANU PF Youth League leader Kudzanayi Chipanga early Tuesday morning issued a press statement in the capital as he spoke about death. Chipanga said he is ready to die for President Robert Mugabe while accusing Chiwenga and former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa of causing the disappearance of the much talked about $15 billion worth of diamond revenue. CONTINUE READING…

The General’s speech

I am genuinely surprised by General Chiwenga’s speech. Anyone who claims to have seen that one coming is a liar and the truth is not in him.

The speech did a clever thing of calling out the squabbling within ZANU PF, wholly fueled by the First lady, but without fingering the President. It identifies the mischief-makers without naming them. It arrogates the final say in the succession conundrum to the military. It places its moral authority in history, in the liberation struggle and in the Constitution.

The General is either a very brave man indeed, or has a death wish,”  wrote – UK Lawyer, Taffi Nyawanza.

 

  • dako

    Now its the youths vrs the old goons. The question is to what extent is our army sympathetic to the General. that is a question whose answer we shall see soon

  • sarah Mahoka

    Chipanga just singin for hs supper.Robert Mugabe knows where the US 15 billion is. there is no wa tha t Mugabe as vindictice as he is can let Chiwengwa be US 15 billion richer when he gets nothing for his greedy Grace. CHipaniot , Believing G4o lies. Let the games begin