Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s mother in law is set to contest in this year’s elections in Seke.

Helga Mubaiwa has been introduced in Manyame where at the weekend she was officiating at the completion of Whealerdale Clinic and Hughes Primary School.

Seke rural leaders introduced her as the next MP for the area.

Mubaiwa was introduced to hundreds of villagers by the Manyame Rural District chairperson, Dickson Mudzara. – More to follow…