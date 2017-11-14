Chiwenga’s Threats,The Disintegration Of Zanu PF -Coltart

4

By Staff Reporter |Former education minister, David Coltart, has predicted the disintegration of President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF party following the warning the aged leader received from the commander of the Defence forces.

On Monday, General Constantine Chiwenga challenged  President Mugabe to stop sacking “members” with liberation war credentials from Zanu PF.

Chiwenga was responding to the dismissal from both government and Zanu PF of the former Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, by President Mugabe last week.

The Defence forces commander is Mnangagwa’s close ally.

“The statement allegedly issued by General Chiwenga today poses a serious problem for Mugabe – if true it in essence demands a reversal of the actions Mugabe has put in motion this week,” Coltart posted on his Twitter handle Monday night.

“That will entail an unprecedented loss of face and real power,” said Coltart.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Rivers

    David, you surprise me. Not so long ago, you wrote that you knew Mugabe for a long time. What you’re saying here betrays your previous position. Mugabe is a strong leader. He may not necessarily be right, but he’s not a coward. Chiwenga’s treasonous puking does not move the president. Chiwenga’s gone brother. He’s trash. Watch this space. Don’t play with RGM.

  • Rwizi

    You mean strong DICTATOR

  • MR D

    Rivers: fully agree with you. Chiwenga is a coward who only barks…..a coup by military will remain a dream. RGM is very strong. I actually support the current removals of these so called WAR CREDENTIALS PEOPLE/MINISTERS, their time is up, they have failed….we need new young blood, business minded. Chiwenga only notices problems because his ally was fired. All along he never noticed that the constitution was not being adhered to. Infact him and Mnangagwa were the champions of lawlessness…..Tjovitjo, azishe…..

  • aboubakir toumba diakite

    You mean that dude who trashed zim?