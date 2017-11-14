Chiwenga’s Threats,The Disintegration Of Zanu PF -Coltart

By Staff Reporter |Former education minister, David Coltart, has predicted the disintegration of President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF party following the warning the aged leader received from the commander of the Defence forces.

On Monday, General Constantine Chiwenga challenged President Mugabe to stop sacking “members” with liberation war credentials from Zanu PF.

Chiwenga was responding to the dismissal from both government and Zanu PF of the former Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, by President Mugabe last week.

The Defence forces commander is Mnangagwa’s close ally.

“The statement allegedly issued by General Chiwenga today poses a serious problem for Mugabe – if true it in essence demands a reversal of the actions Mugabe has put in motion this week,” Coltart posted on his Twitter handle Monday night.

“That will entail an unprecedented loss of face and real power,” said Coltart.