Chiwenga’s Wife Escorts Mnangagwa To South Africa Hospital

By Dorrothy Moyo| Defence Forces Boss Constantino Chiwenga’s wife has escorted Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to South Africa, it has emerged.

ANYTHING WRONG WITH CHIWENGA’S WIFE ESCORTING MNANGAGWA TO SA HOSPITAL? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 14, 2017

In details revealed by ZimEye.com Sunday, Chiwenga’s wife, Marry Mubaiwa jumped onto the airforce jet that set off from Manyame Air Base, following the VP’s health struggle after a suspected food poisoning incident.

She was accompanied by Charles Mpanduki, and Deputy Health Minister Chimedza.

Below are the flight details of the ambulance rescue of the Vice-President( also see the satellite route map which ZimEye reveals below):

1020hrs: Private Flight ZS- SRU departed to Lanseria with VP ED MNANGAGWA in the company of wife Auxillia MNANGAGWA, E D MNANGAGWA Jnr, Marry MUBAIWA, wife to CDF CHIWENGA, Charles MPANDUKI and Dr CHIMEDZA. The flight departed from Manyame Air Base.

