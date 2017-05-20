Chiwundura By-Election Date Set

President Mugabe has set 15 July as the by-election date for the Chiwundura National Assembly seat which fell vacant after the death of Kizito Chivamba.

According to a notice in the Government Gazette published recently, President Mugabe said the nomination court would sit this Friday to receive applications from prospective candidates.

“Now therefore, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as afore said, I do hereby order a new election for the constituency of Chiwundura and fix Friday the 26th of May 2017 as the date on which the nomination court shall sit, commencing at 10 o’clock in the morning, at the magistrates’ courts, Gweru,” read part of the Government Gazette.

The publication stated that the nomination court will sit, “for the purpose of receiving nomination of candidate for election as member of the National Assembly constituency for Chiwundura: and fix Saturday the 15th of July 2017 as the day on which a poll shall be taken if a poll becomes necessary in terms of section 46(17)c of the electoral act [chapter 2:13]”.

Chivamba, who was also the Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial chairperson,died last month at Gweru Provincial Hospital after a short illness.

He was declared a provincial hero. The ruling party won in most of the by-elections that were held post the 2013 harmonised elections.- state media