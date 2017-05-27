Chiwundura By-Election Latest

ZANU-PF’s Cde Brown Ndlovu will battle it out with three other candidates who filed their nomination papers at the Nomination Court in Gweru yesterday for the July 15 Chiwundura by-election.

The other three candidates are the NCA’s Mr Takudzwa Guzete, Mr Brighton Mudzviti of Free Zimbabwe Congress and Mr Webster Zulu of the Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe.

The Chiwundura seat fell vacant following the death of Cde Kizito Chivamba in April after a short illness.

Yesterday, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) provincial nomination officer Mrs Dorcas Mpofu said they will be open today for the inspection of the voters roll from 8AM up to 5PM at the Government Complex in Gweru.

“We will from here open for inspection the voters’ roll. This will be done at the Government Complex, from 8AM up to 5PM tomorrow (today),” she said.

In an interview soon after the sitting of the Nomination Court, Zanu-PF Midlands spokesperson Cde Cornelius Mupereri said the party was set for a resounding victory in Chiwundura.

“As Zanu-Pf it is always known that in by-elections we always win that’s why you see that the other parties the likes of MDC and Zimbabwe People First didn’t dare put their nominations forward because it is a foregone conclusion that Zanu-PF will reclaim the seat,” said Cde Mupereri.

He said other parties that had filed their nominations were nonentities that were just trying their luck.

“Our campaign machinery is well oiled and raring to go and this will serve as a dress rehearsal for 2018 and a resounding victory is very certain.”

NCA candidate Mr Guzete said winning would be a bonus for his party.

He said the party was contesting to gauge its strength in the constituency.

“We have participated in the past by-elections and we are using this opportunity as a way of advertising our party so winning is a bonus to us but we just embrace the democratic processes of our country,” he said. – state media