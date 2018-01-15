Chiyangwa Divorce | LATEST

Harare businessman Philip Chiyangwa has not been served with summons of the divorce to his wife Elizabeth, he indicated yesterday.

The media yesterday published Chiyangwa’s divorce but fumed that this was done before he had been served with summons.

The flamboyant businessman was concerned that his personal affairs have been splashed in a national newspaper at the time the proceedings are essentially confidential between the parties and the judicial system.

The swaggering businessman also gave the clearest indication that he was not going to consent or allow the divorce.

“Divorce happens when I sign the papers,” he told the Daily News by telephone yesterday.

“The thing has a false start. Hapana nyaya (There is no issue). Legally, it doesn’t exist.”

Chiyangwa said he had instructed his lawyer Addington Chinake of Kantor & Immerman to take on

the newspaper which reported that his wife of 30 years had approached the High Court last week seeking nullification of the couple’s marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Observers said it was quite curious and interesting why the Native Investments Africa Group founder had hired a commercial lawyer to handle the divorce case, although the former has reportedly handled Indigenisation minister Francis Nhema’s separation from his wife Louise Nkomo.

The wife first sought a divorce in 2013, but she withdrew the divorce petition after being convinced that reconciliation was the best option for them and their family.

According to court documents, Elizabeth not only wants 85 percent of Chiyangwa’s properties, but stands to gain $204 million of the $240 million worth of properties she listed in her papers.

She further demanded $83 000 per month for maintenance from the date of the granting of the decree of divorce for 120 months.

The court documents revealed the politician has over 100 immovable assets worth over $270 million.

The properties’ values range between $200 000 and $75 million.

Court documents also show that the businessman has interests in 40 companies, including Pinnacle Property Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, Total Communications (Pvt) Ltd, Jetmaster (Pvt) Ltd and Glory Car Hire (Pvt) Ltd.

Elizabeth revealed that the businessman has a fleet of state-of-the-art cars including a Rolls Royce Phantom worth $450 000, a $350 000 Bentley, a Mercedes GL6 worth $300 000, a $120 000 Jeep, several Mercedes Benz and other expensive vehicles.

His household goods are valued at $200 000 according to the summons. According to court papers, Chiyangwa and Elizabeth got married in 1986, before solemnising their union on November 11, 1988.

Elizabeth, who has two children with Chiyangwa, claims in the court papers that the marriage has irretrievably broken down and that there were no prospects of restoration.

She further said the properties she listed were acquired by the couple over the years but registered in Chiyangwa’s name or names of some companies linked to him.

She demanded the court to appoint an independent professional auditor to determine the exact extent and particulars of the estate acquired by the parties during the subsistence of the marriage and compile an inventory of the properties.

Elizabeth told the court that the parties involved in the divorce should equally pay the appointed evaluator and forensic auditor. Daily News