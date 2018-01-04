Chiyangwa Man Brews Shocker, Abolishes Top Soccer Award

Terrence Mawawa

|ZIFA Bosso Philip Chiyangwa who plotted long serving CAF boss Isa Hayatou’ s defeat, was on record saying Ahmad Ahmad’ s goal was to transform African Football.

CAF president, Ahmad, stunned the soccer fraternity when he decided to abolish the Best African Player Based in Africa Award.

Ahmad brewed a shocker when he revealed that the popular award would not be presented in Accra, Ghana on Thursday.

Having initially announced nominees for the 2017 edition of the category, the continental football governing body decided to ditch the category which was instituted in 2005.

“It is very simple – we want to promote African football,” Ahmad explained at a news conference in Accra on Wednesday ahead of the Thursday night gala.

“There are no two levels of football in Africa. Best is best, not best for the bad or best for the best. That will not work.”

CAF also dropped the referee of the Year year award.