Chiyangwa Nominated For Zanu PF Central Committee

Zanu PF Makonde District in Mashonaland West Province has nominated its Central Committee members in a peaceful process. The district nominated business mogul Dr Philip Chiyangwa, Dr Douglas Mombeshora and Phineas Makumbe. The trio was elected to represent Chinhoyi, Mhangura and Makonde constituencies respectively.

Dr Chiyangwa retained the Central Committee member position in absentia, as he won resoundingly after having garnered all the 42 votes against Stella Muchenje, who got zero despite being nominated as a contestant. Mombeshora was re-elected unopposed after all the 78 chairpersons from the three main wings in Mhangura constituency endorsed him as a Central Committee member.

Speaking during the Chinhoyi constituency elections for Central Committee positions, Councillor Charles Mtisi said elections to choose a provincial representative in the women’s quota are set for today, where Prisca Mupfumira was nominated unopposed to stand for Chinhoyi constituency and she will battle it out with two other candidates from Mhangura and Makonde constituencies. zanu-pf secretary for security in the province Tommy Mwanza said party members should give seniors a chance to lead if they are still capable of executing their duties.

“You need not to fight your seniors, respect them, for we have seen it that changing leadership has repercussions,” said Mr Mwanza.

The ruling party countrywide is holding elections to choose provincial Central Committee members, as the party realigns itself for the Extraordinary Congress to be held in Harare next month. zanu-pf resolved to have elections for the Central Committee members before going for the Extraordinary Congress. The party’s Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, has through a circular, advised on the need to hold such elections this week. The Extraordinary Congress’ agenda is to confirm President Mugabe as the party’s Presidential candidate for 2018. It will also seek to elevate a Women’s League member into the Presidium.- state media