Chiyangwa Quits ZIFA

By Paul Nyathi | In probably the most unprecedented move, the Zimbabwe Football Association Chairman Dr Philip Chiyangwa has decided to quit the administration of the local football administration body for three months while he attends to international commitments.

The move, first of its kind, has shocked football enthusiasts and even some of the Zifa councilors as Chiyangwa’s sabbatical comes when Zifa are preparing for their own AGM, where a roadmap for this year’s elections will be ratified.

Zifa last week announced that Chiyangwa “will be exclusively attending to his international portfolios from the 8th of January 2018 to the 31st of March 2018.”

“During this period, he will entirely focus on international football programmes, where he will attend the Cosafa Annual General Meeting, the Caf Annual General Meeting, and the Fifa Football Summit.

“Consequently, all scheduled meetings with the president within the period in concern have been shelved indefinitely. During Dr Chiyangwa’s absence, Mr Omega Sibanda will be the acting president and he will superintend all Zifa issues with the assistance of fellow Executive Committee members,” said ZIFA in a statement.

Football analysts who spoke to ZimEye.com said that what Chiyangwa is declaring is that local football is no longer of an importance to him as he is prepared to dump it despite all problems in the local game.

A ZIFA councillor who preferred to remain anonymous indicated to media that Chiyangwa’s move is forcing them to quickly think of someone to challenge him at the ZIFA elections to be held possibly in August.

“That surprise announcement has councilors worried and I can tell you that consultations on what to do now are already in full swing and these involve hunting for a candidate to challenge Chiyangwa.”

Some councilors accuse Chiyangwa of deliberately delaying the electoral process so as to buy time “to put his house in order” but the Zifa boss says that is not of his own making.

Meanwhile, Sibanda insists Chiyangwa’s absence will not affect the day to day running of Zifa.

“It’s business as usual, the Zifa constitution clearly stipulates that in the absence of the president, the acting president takes charge.

“So whatever business that has to be discussed will be discussed as and when it’s due because Zifa is not about personalities but an institution with structures,” he said