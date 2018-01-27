Chiyangwa Resists Divorce Case

Zifa boss Phillip Chiyangwa has stood to resist the divorce case raised against him by his wife, Elizabeth.

Chiyangwa has filed an appearance to defend the High Court divorce lawsuit by his wife of 30 years, Elizabeth Jumah.

Elizabeth re-opened the divorce proceedings this month on January 11 2018 after the initial application filed in 2013 failed to materialise following what appeared to have been efforts to amicably resolve the cause for divorce by the couple. Chiyangwa’s lawyers announced that the businessman has entered an appearance to defend Elizabeth’s application for divorce. Chiyangwa’s lawyers said: “Take notice that on January 23, 2018, the defendant [Chiyangwa] entered an appearance to defend this action. The summons was served on the defendant on January 22, 2018. The defendant’s address for service is care of his undersigned legal practitioners, Kantor and Immerman.”

In her papers, Elizabeth said she married Chiyangwa on November 11, 1988 in terms of the Marriage Act (Chapter 37, now Chapter 5:11) but now says she has lost love and affection for Chiyangwa and both had a mutual wish to be divorced.

Five years ago, she had cited what she claimed was adultery

– Newsday/additional reporting