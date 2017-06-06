Chiyangwa Reveals Plan for Zimbabwe To Host AFCON

ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa has revealed he has plans to host major CAF competitions such as AFCON.

Chiyangwa was recently appointed to the prestigious vice presidency of the AFCON organising committee.

Chiyangwa told journalists the Zim government has backed the idea. He said the minister responsible has slated 2021 as the year the nation will be ready.

“The minister (Makhosini Hlongwane) indicated that from 2021 Zimbabwe could be ready to host CAF Under 17, Under -20, Under-23 or even AFCON itself,” said Chiyangwa. –