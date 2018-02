Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| Raw sewage water is flowing onto the streets of Mucheke High Density Suburb in Masvingo, amid fears of a cholera outbreak.

The Masvingo City Council Engineering Department is struggling to repair burst sewer pipes.

Masvingo City Council Mayor, Hubert Fidze, told residents during an engagement meeting last week, the local authority was struggling to raise funds to augment service delivery programmes.