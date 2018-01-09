Chombo Accomplices Face Jail

By Langton Ncube|A Harare Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa said the two senior government officials implicated in the former Finance minister Ignatius Chombo’s corruption case(s) had some cases to answer.

Dismissing the deputy valuation and estate management director in the Local Government ministry, Rejoice Pazvakavambwa and the same ministry’s registrar of valuers, Lazarus Chimba’s remand refusal application,magistrate Mugwagwa said should face trial.

The pair is facing charges of facilitating the transfer of council property worth $900 000 into former minister Ignatius Chombo’s name. They are accused of violating Section 4(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Chapter 9:16).

It is the State’s case that Chimba wrote a document dated June 13, 2008 stating that he did not oppose the double transfer of a property in Glen Lorne to Aloise Chimeri.

He did not object when Chimeri got deeds of the property which had been illegally acquired by Chombo.

The State further alleges that Chimba influenced Harare City Council to illegally get compensation of the said property which had been sold by Chombo.

The State alleges Pazvakavambwa also authored another document dated June 25 stating that the land had been sold to Chombo.

She further instructed Iben Francisco to transfer the property into Chombo’s name.

The State argues that by doing so Chimba and Pazvakavambwa violated their mandate as public officers as they showed favour to Chombo and Chimeri.