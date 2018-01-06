Chombo Bail Relaxation Request, Court Reserves Ruling

By Langton Ncube| A Harare magistrate, Josephine Sande has reserved her ruling in a case in which former Finance minister, Ignatius Chombo is seeking a relaxation of his bail conditions.

Chombo who is facing several charges of corruption on Friday approached the Harare magistrates court seeking a relaxation of his bail conditions which he said were are affecting his farming.

Through his lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku, the former Finance minister said his original reporting conditions where he is reporting three times daily throughout the week were no longer applicable.

He said since he lost his government portfolio and political office he was now relying on farming for a living.

Madhuku told the state media that they were seeking a review of Chombo’s reporting conditions to once a day between Monday and Friday.

Magistrate Sande is expected to give her ruling next week.