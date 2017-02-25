Chombo Fired: Fresh Details Emerge

Staff Reporter | Factional wars within the Joice Mujuru led faction of the Zimbabwe People First party took a nasty turn this morning, after conflicting claims on the fate of Women’s chair leader Marian Chombo emerged.

Members of a faction within the faction of the party controlled by Mujuru from the Mashonaland West structures, claimed this morning to ZimEye with video footage, pictures all evidence of a meeting held to apparently give the recently promoted Chombo a vote of no confidence.

Claims soon disputed by party spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire who told ZimEye, “Wanted to tell you that the story on Marian Chombo is a lie. It’s based on a document that is not authenticate. Right now Marian is with the President in Bulawayo where she will address supporters in about 10 minutes. Will send you the video and Marian’s pic with the President in a few minutes.”

The controversial letter above has a list of allegations against Chombo which include; failure to coordinate provincial activities, misrepresentation and alteration of official provincial executive council resolutions, failure to account for card sales cards and or abuse of office and fanning factionalism.

Present at the meeting that fired her were, two national members and the Provincial structure; Women Wing Chairperson for the province. The Youth structure, the Freedom fighters, All the representatives of the 20 constituencies in Mash West; Eternal Affairs Secretary, Itayi Tawona who also also sits in the National Executive under External Affairs Department. Also present is the Information and Publicity Secretary: Chris Mangisani; National Member from the Women Wing (national), Abigail Sauti, and the province’s Vice Chairperson .