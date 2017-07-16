Chombo Mentally Ill, Tsvangirai Hits Back

Staff Reporter Opposition MDC-T says that Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo suffers from a mental illness and needs urgent help.

Speaking to the private press Sunday evening, the party’s Organising Secretary Abednico Bhebhe challenged the Minister to go for urgent mental assessment after the minister alleged that the opposition party members burnt down their own party vehicle in Harare on Thursday. Chombo claimed the members did this in order to garner sympathy from the international community.

The MDC-T says that suspected ZANU PF members set the party’s youth league vehicle alight after the youth members engaged in a demonstration demanding electoral reforms ahead of the 2018 elections last week.

In retaliation, Chombo rubbished the opposition party’s allegations claiming that the party members burnt their own vehicle and his ministry will not waste time and resources following up the matter.

Bhebhe said that the burning of the party vehicle by alleged ZANU PF members is a signal that next year’s general elections will be marked by serious violence as ZANU PF will not want to accept loss to the opposition.