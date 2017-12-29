Chombo Must Be Wishing He Was Joram Gumbo

Kennedy Kaitano | Jailed former Minister Ignatius Chombo must be wishing that he had been Jorum Gumbo. Not that I condone what Chombo has done to ruin Zimbabwe. He deserves what is happening to him. Anyone corrupt must be dealt with according to the law, and anyone suspected of corruption must be investigated accordingly.

While President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to deal with corruption, the only trouble we have with him is that he seems to be selectively punishing the thieves, targeting those with links to the former First Lady Grace Mugabe, while turning a blind eye to corrupt activities by members of the Lacoste faction within Zanu PF.

Joram Gumbo reportedly ordered the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (Caaz) board to approve the awarding of a 28 million euro (US$33,3 million) tender to Indra Sistemas and Homt Espana SA for the finance, supply and installation of an airspace management system without going to tender, but he is one of the ministers Mnangagwa chooses to take with him to South Africa on his official visit to that country. The report about Gumbo ordering the Civic Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe to award a project without going to tender warrants that Gumbo be arrested. Knowing as we do, an arrested person is innocent until proven guilty, so there wasn’t anything amiss for Mnangagwa to order the arrest of Gumbo who then had to prove himself innocent in a court of law.

Jorum Gumbo was one of Comrade Mnangagwa’s favorites as evident from his being part of the President’s first trip out of the country as head of state. He is one of the untouchables. So how will Comrade Mnangagwa end corruption when he turns a blind to it when it involves members of his Lacoste fanction?

It seems Comrade Mnangagwa is doing the same thing as his mentor Mugabe.

Zimbabweans must reject this and vote Zanu PF out in the next elections.