Chombo Tells MDC: You Burnt Down Your Own Car

Home Affairs Minister and Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Ignatius Chombo, has pointed the stubborn finger at the MDC-T for allegedly burning its own car in Kuwadzana on Wednesday.

Chombo said the MDC did this in order to get attention.

The attack happened at a car park at Kuwadzana Shopping Centre.

“I really think it was an inside job to get attention and a trick by a fracturing party that is facing loss in the next elections,” said Chombo:

He continued, “Zanu-PF is focused and ready so they are burning their cars just to get attention.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba told the state media

the incident was reported at Kuwadzana police station and investigations were underway to ascertain the perpetrators and the motive.

MDC-T spokesperson Mr Obert Gutu and Youth chairman Happymore Chidziva however said Zanu-PF was behind the incident.