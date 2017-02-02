Chombo: Govt Still Creating 2,2 Million Jobs

Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo says his regime is still creating the 2013 election promised 2,2million jobs.

Speaking in parliament, Chombo said the government is in the act of creating employment for the masses. He was speaking in response to questions fired during a parly session yesterday. Below was the exchange:

*HON. SITHOLE: Thank you Mr. Speaker Sir. Now that we have most of our youngsters going out of the country to seek for greener pastures, does it mean that Government is going to help these youngsters by promising the jobs because they were told that there were going to be some jobs which were to be created for the benefit of our youngsters?

HON. DR. CHOMBO: Thank you again Mr. Speaker. The issue of 2.2 million jobs is on course. Minister Chidhakwa and his mining sector has created many jobs. The agriculture sector has created many jobs, Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education Science and Technology Development has created many jobs, but there are only a few other companies that are not creating many jobs because of sanctions which you ordered for.

*HON. MARIDADI: On a point of order, Mr. Speaker Sir. When we look at the issue of unemployment in the country, let us treat it with the seriousness that it deserves. It hurts me to hear a senior Minister of Government talking about unemployment in the country in a jocular way. Minister, please, you should be aware of the fact that we have a lot of problems of unemployment in the country and you are telling the nation that we have mines which are creating jobs. I am begging you Minister, you are running this country on behalf of the people and not other delusions. Let us be serious about this talk of employment …

* THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: Hon. Maridadi, the expression you have used to say, you are not running this country on behalf of other delusions is unparliamentary, please use a respectful term.

*HON. MARIDADI: Thank you Mr. Speaker Sir, I will remove the term which I used and replace with the term fools. You are not running the country on behalf of fools. Zimbabweans are people who are very intelligent.

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: Hon. Maridadi, I asked you to withdraw that unparliamentary language which you are using.