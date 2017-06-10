Choose Between ZANU PF And Football, Highlanders Tells Chiyangwa .

Staff Reporter| A Highlanders fan who yesterday went on a one man demonstration over a Premier Soccer League judgement against his club has called on ZIFA Chairman Phillip Chiyangwa to choose between running football and being in ZANU PF politics.

Josphat Muzaca Ngulube a self confessed die hard Highlanders supporter accused Chiyangwa of double dipping into ZANU PF factional politics and football resultantly compromising football in the country.

Ngulube who marched through the streets of Bulawayo carrying a placard denouncing political influence in the running of football blamed Chiyangwa of tribalism and hatred for Highlanders and accused him of influencing a $4000 fine and loss of points on Highlanders in an abandoned match between Highlanders and Dynamos in May.

“I would like to send this message to Chiyangwa today, please choose between football and politics. One day you are fighting ZANU PF’s Savior Kasukuwere and on other you are playing and cooking the fate of the team,” he said in a press statement delivered at the end of his demonstration.

The main problem is that people voted for Chayangwa who is not in any way fit to lead any sporting organisation as he is pulling the wagons of politics and tribal cart into the world ‘s most beautiful game.”

Ngulube warned that Chiyangwa’s bias against Highlanders might eventually lead to a full fledged tribal uprising by the people of Matabeleland.

“It is crystal clear that the ascension of Philip chiyangwa to ZIFA Head was a terrible blunder that might lead to the eruption of another Umvukela (uprising) as evidenced by the way he clearly shows his dislike for Highlanders FC.

This is drawing a tribal line in a sport that is supposed to unify people from all walks of life.”

Ngulube called on the government if possible to take full charge and control crowd trouble at soccer matches. He further implored on political parties and politicians to stop hijacking football for their political agendas.

“Government and security services should take stern measures against uncouth ways of operation in football to stop politicians from hijacking football,” he said.

The hash tag “ASIFUNI BUMBULU” (we don’t want nonsense” will never stop as long as PSL and ZIFA continue to mismanage football in the country. As for Chiyangwa, we have zero confidence in him as Chairman of ZIFA,” he concluded.