Chris Nyemba’s Angry Relatives Bash Jah Prayzah, “He Owed Our Relative 8 Months Pay”

Staff Reporter | Jah Prayzah’s woes continue to increase. After his weekend troubles when he was pelted on stage, Jah Prayzah, is in the headlines again for the wrong reasons, this time as relatives of the late Chris Nyemba his late security man accuse the popular musician of allegedly not paying their relative for 8 months. It is also alleged that Jah Prayzah failed to make contributions for the funeral.

Nyemba died in a fatal car accident last weekend with Jah Prayzah saying, “After a long time of working together as a family, I am deeply saddened and I mourn together with the Nyemba family. Penyu mapedza Sinyoro. Tinoonana kumberi…Until then, I salute! Famba zvakanaka musoja.”Jah Prayzah had performed at the HICC and Chris had provided security for the artist. Chris was involved in a head on collision at Eastlea VID in Harare at around 4 a.m.