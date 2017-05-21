Chris Sambo Speaks Out As Woman-Leaker Is Revealed | NUDE PICS BREAKING NEWS

LIVE-BLAST: The Harare based Mr. Chris Sambo finally speaks out on ZimEye.com today as the secret woman who doctored pictures of his ex, Tariro (surname withheld) is finally revealed: this is the latest in the case of a South Africa based woman who compiled doctored imagery so as to embarrass the Harare based Tariro she code named “Mai Sambo,” the latter who she alleges is in love with her husband(ALSO READ – Mai Chris Sambo EXCLUSIVE).

The latest evidence displays that the enraged SA based woman, whose identity is finally revealed by ZimEye today, is not even married to the man she claims is her husband. More details with full graphic evidence are offloaded by ZimEye today in this development which beings hard lessons on how social media is fast destroying the lives of Zimbabweans worldwide.

ZimEye also reveals the secret woman’s identity. The program starts at 6pm (UK time) Sunday.