CHUNGA BLASTS OUT, ALLEGES: “Massive Age Rigging, Cheating” By Malawi At Cosafa

Zimbabwe’s soccer legend who is the current Young Warriors head coach, Moses Chunga has spoken of his suspicion that Malawi likely cheated at the ongoing Cosafa Cup U-17 tournament.

Zimbabwe was handed a humiliating 5-0 defeat by Malawi, the second such consecutive defeat under Chunga’s leadership.

Speaking to the state media, Chunga said the physical built of the opponents’ players suggests they were not U-17’s.

“Their calves are heavily build, their physique and knowledge of football is more advanced,” Chunga told the state media.

It was not clear at the time of writing if Chunga has launched a formal complaint with Cosafa.

The Warriors will now face Botswana in the last group game before heading back home.