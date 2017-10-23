Chunga Explodes At Funeral

Terrence Mawawa| Soccer legend Moses ‘Bambo’ Chunga has bemoaned the negligence of former football players in the country.

Speaking at the burial of the late Friday ‘Amayenge’ Phiri at Zororo Cemetery in Chitungwiza yesterday, Chunga expressed disappointment at the failure to honour former football players by various stakeholders.

As he began to speak Chunga blew a blast while speaking taking the attention of everyone assembled.

He challenged soccer governing organisations and stakeholders to consider the plight of football legends.

“Yes we have converged in numbers to bid farewell to a legendary footballer but I am not happy with the fact that we failed to accord him the honour he deserved.

It is very painful because football fans adore players on the soccer field and once they hang their boots nobody thinks about them,” said an emotional Chunga.

He added:”We expect football stakeholders to consider the welfare of former soccer players as a matter of urgency.”

Former soccer players John Phiri and Carlos ‘Murehwa’ Max- among other football legends attended Phiri’ s burial.

Phiri played for Caps United and the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team during his heydays.

Caps United President, Farai Jere said the Green Machine had lost an illustrious and iconic figure.

  • Rivers

    RIP Friday Phiri.

  • Harmony

    Players must learn to manage their money wisely

  • Vangodza

    Chunga for presidency like Goerge Weah

  • mbaimbai

    WHO consider their welfare? Are they not old enough to manager their affirs?Why cant you set up a pension fund for football fund imi vacho. You are not a charity case guys

  • big

    Players must know that their career is so short lived and so must not forget to invest wisely for the future whilst they are at their peak. Before buyin the Bimaz, the Ferraris, spending thousands a night in night clubs etc, they should first think about their future 5 years or so later when they retire.

  • Loops

    hunga is right. Players in our league are paid peanuts so they need to be looked after after they hang their boots. Anyone who downs a national team jersey should be given a hero status and be paid a monthly salary for his services after he hangs his boots. Money being looted by police on roadblocks can be used for this purpose.

  • big

    Ya, the salaries are too low yet the players are expected to be professional, that is, focus only on the soccer. So perhaps a good scheme would be for the PSL to introduce a mandatory pension scheme to which all clubs contribute, thereby ensuring that when a player retires, he/she can atleast survive a descent life with all the basic needs.

  • Scorpion King

    True

  • Fairer

    The late Friday Phiri was indeed a great player of his time.May his soul rest in peace.Soccer players have a very short carreer of playing soccer.It is therefore important for players to prepare for live afer soccer thru wise investments of their earnings and career developments in soccer related fields such as coaching,administration of the beautiful game,etc and other areas

  • Jon Chan

    Duncan Ellison rolls it to Charles Sibanda (raw meat), Sibanda to Joel (Headmaster) Shambo…beats one man..and another before punting it forward to Stan (Sinyoro) Ndunduma…nicely done to Stix (Sticke)…oh what superb control before lobbing it into the 18 area to Friday Phiri…diving header…Amayengeeeeeeeeeeeeee. Goooaaaal. CAPS Utd 3 Dynamos 1.

    RIP

  • Guest

    By who? Guys if they don’t prepare for life after soccer that’s it. It’s not as professional a job in this country as they think. All Zim former players doing well after playing have other jobs(professions). No one will look after you after playing except yourselves.

  • Guest

    You the people that make these guys suffer nekungovatunhidza vasina zvavataura

  • datruthcommission

    typical african mentality, looked after by who, how many zimbabweans are earning peanuts and are looking after themselves. its 2017 and people are still expecting others to look after them. this is the mentality that has destroyed our nation. PEOPLE LETS LEARN TO MANAGE OUR FINANCES