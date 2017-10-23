Chunga Explodes At Funeral

Terrence Mawawa| Soccer legend Moses ‘Bambo’ Chunga has bemoaned the negligence of former football players in the country.

Speaking at the burial of the late Friday ‘Amayenge’ Phiri at Zororo Cemetery in Chitungwiza yesterday, Chunga expressed disappointment at the failure to honour former football players by various stakeholders.

As he began to speak Chunga blew a blast while speaking taking the attention of everyone assembled.

He challenged soccer governing organisations and stakeholders to consider the plight of football legends.

“Yes we have converged in numbers to bid farewell to a legendary footballer but I am not happy with the fact that we failed to accord him the honour he deserved.

It is very painful because football fans adore players on the soccer field and once they hang their boots nobody thinks about them,” said an emotional Chunga.

He added:”We expect football stakeholders to consider the welfare of former soccer players as a matter of urgency.”

Former soccer players John Phiri and Carlos ‘Murehwa’ Max- among other football legends attended Phiri’ s burial.

Phiri played for Caps United and the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team during his heydays.

Caps United President, Farai Jere said the Green Machine had lost an illustrious and iconic figure.