Church Drama As Congregants Protest Against Reverend

Over 100 Reformed Church of Zimbabwe placard wielding members from Zvishavane this week staged a demo against the Church leadership demanding that the mooted suspension of Rev Innocent Munenerwa be lifted forthwith or they will leave the church.

The congregants who were ferried from Zvishavane to Morgenster by bus staged the demo on Tuesday morning before handing over their petition to Church Moderator, Rev Doctor Rangarirai Rutoro.

At one stage the demo became so heated that Rev Rutoro had to run for dear life from offices and hide at his official residence. The angry congregants also let the cat out of the bag on numerous Church secrets and vowed to wash more dirty linen in public.

The congregants are angry that the Synod wants to suspend Munenerwa who is their Parish Rev just after he has been invited by the Pamushana Parish to become the new Parish reverand. Parishioners from Zvishavane are happy for Munenerwa who they believe deserves the honour of moving to Pamushana which is a bigger Parish.

Zvishavane parishioners are accusing the Synod of trying to block Munenerwa from rising in the church. Munenerwa is supposed to replace Reverand Menard Zvenyika.

The demonstrators also accused the church leadership of persecuting honest and hard working reverands and protecting the adulterous and scandalous ones.

They produced a long list of pastors whose reports of adultery and thefts have not been dealt with by the church despite evidence and complaints from the public.

The petition said there were pastors who were sexually abusing little girls while others were caught in love affairs with married women. – Masvingo Mirror