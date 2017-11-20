Churches In Mass Prayer For Peace

Churches in Bulawayo and Harare yesterday prayed for peace and prosperity in the country saying diverse political opinions must not divide the country.

Various churches converged at the Bulawayo City Hall car park calling for God’s divine intervention for peace to prevail.



He said the church cannot stay away and pretend that recent political developments do not exist hence their call for prayer.“It’s not a case of starting to pray for the country now, but the Bible says pray without ceasing. We thought it was important to dedicate this day for prayer.

We are praying for a peaceful atmosphere and prosperity to prevail in the country,” he said.

“People in the church want to provide for their families. They want to afford basic commodities. They want to send their children to schools and universities, they want jobs hence care little about who leads the country as long as s/he is going lead it prosperously and peacefully. We want a leader who is going to stand for the people and listen to their concerns,” he said.

A Bulawayo resident, Mr Lawrence Mwale who attended yesterday’s prayer said it was important for the church to pray for the country.

He said man can plan but it was only God who makes the final decision. “A lot of things have happened in the past few years in the country. A lot of people have suffered in the past five years. I joined today’s prayer because I am a Christian and love to worship God and more importantly because this country needs divine intervention,” said Mr Mwale. Chronicle