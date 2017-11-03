Churches Unite Against Mugabe Dictatorship

By Staff Reporter-The Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) and Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference ZCBC) have joined hands and signed a memorandum of association that would amplify the church’s voice against President Robert Mugabe’s human rights abuses.

The signing ceremony was held in Harare at the Anglican Cathedral early this week.

Officiating at the event ZCC secretary general, Reverend Kenneth Mtata said the church will not be silenced from speaking against all forms of oppression.

“Our understanding of unity has been corrupted it is now defined as conformity, passivity and not asking questions and anyone who raises questions is viewed as a sell out and this is now common in both our churches and in political spaces,” said Reverend Mutata.

“Our ability to push diverse views and ideas has shrunk and for this reason our politics has become poisonous and there is no more civilized debate in our institutions,” he said.

Reverend Mtata said jointly ZCC and ZCBC were going to ensure that human dignity is respected by state actors.

“Leaders of the ZCBC and leaders of the ZCC shall share in joint public witness as they speak against all forms of oppression and injustice that deprive Zimbabweans of their fullness life. They shall also join hands in promoting active citizenship and good governance in Zimbabwe,”he said.