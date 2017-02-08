CIO Agent Loses Gun To Villager, Man Jailed

A 29-YEAR-OLD Zvishavane man, who assaulted a member of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) before robbing him of his service pistol was yesterday jailed to 28 months for the offence.

Noel Kurura of Tangwe village in Zvishavane and an accomplice, Tapiwa Gundu, who is still at large, assaulted Kudakwashe Mazura before robbing him of his gun after the latter, had offered them a lift to the mining town.

Zvishavane magistrate, Shepherd Munjanja convicted Kurura of robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Prosecutor, Amos Ncube told the court that on November 8 last year at around 2pm, Mazura was driving along Zvishavane-Gweru road, when he offered a lift to Kurura and Gundu at the Unki mine turn off.

When the duo were about to reach their destination, they started assaulting Mazura before overpowering him and robbing him of his pistol. Mazura later made a report at a police station in Zvishavane, which led to Kurura’s arrest and subsequent recovery of the gun at his homestead. – Newsday