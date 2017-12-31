CIO Director Killed In Fatal Car Crash Was Grace Mugabe’s Top Agent | LATEST

By Staff Reporter | The late top Deputy Director General of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), Nickson Chirinda, who died in a freak car accident near Chinhoyi on Saturday was a top ally of former president Robert Mugabe’s G40 faction.

According to Zanu PF sources, the late Chirinda was supportive of the G40 faction that was pushing for former first lady Grace Mugabe to be Vice President in the vicious Zanu PF faction wars.

Grace lost out after the military forced Mugabe to resign under “Operation Restore Order”.

‘He was part of G40 and was well known as a Grace Mugabe supporter. He was also among those who played double standards in land reform,’ said a Zanu PF insider told ZimEye.com speaking on condition that he is not named.

Chirinda aged 57 years was farming part of Renfield farm situated about 35 kilometers from Chinhoyi along Harare- Chirundu road.

His farm measuring 5000 hectares was under a white manager.

‘Chirinda had 100 farm workers where he was a successful farmer because of a white farmer while his former boss Mugabe did not want them at farms.’ added another sources.

He specialized in wheat maize production as well as cattle ranching.

Mashonaland West resident minister Webster Shamu was among top Government officials who paid their last respect at Chirinda’s home at Angel King Muzari in Chinhoyi the Mashonaland West provincial capital.

In 2013 after he was allocated the farm former workers approached magistrate court approached the Chinhoyi Magistrate Court to block Chirinda who was the new owner of Rainfeild Farm which was acquired by government in 2007.

He was pushing to evict the workers who said they had nowhere to go.

Their lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu challenged government to provide alternative homes for the ex-workers.

Mpofu wanted the Supreme Court to reconsider the law on land reform so that it addresses the plight of farm workers.

Burial arrangements had not been announced at the time of writing.