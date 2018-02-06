CIO FULL TEXT OVER BLUE ROOF BOOB: Senior Bosses Fired By Chiwenga as ZimEye Revealed Last Week

By Dorrothy Moyo| As ZimEye.com exclusively revealed last week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially fired 17 top State security operatives for failing to provide intelligence of the meeting between former President Robert Mugabe and opposition National People’s Party leader Joice Mujuru on Tuesday last week.

Leaked Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) documents revealed by ZimEye last week Friday show that the dreaded organisation’s senior bosses have been given the boot.

Vice President Gen Constantino Chiwenga is the one in charge of the Defence And Security Portfolio and the development comes as he met his boss, Mnangagwa soon after Mujuru’s meeting with Mugabe last Tuesday.

Mujuru says she was telephoned by Mugabe for the Tuesday meeting at his Blue Roof residence where he as ZimEye revealed last week, told her that Mnangagwa’s regime is illegal.

The top government spies have of yesterday been served with dismissal letters dated 5 February and signed by new CIO director-general Isaac Moyo.

17 of the dismissed yesterday are above 55 years, meaning the rest were not yet due for retirement, sources told ZimEye.com

The sources say that Vice President Gen. Constantino Chiwenga wants to dismiss a total 300 and replace them with military intelligence officers.

Among those fired were director of security Albert Miles Ngulube, Andrew Muzonzini (director external affairs), one Changata (assistant director security), Mugabe’s aide de camp Wonder Nyakurima (provincial intelligence officer – security), Gilbert Mudimu (Mashonaland East provincial intelligence officer [PIO]), one Chinyai (PIO for Mashonaland West), and one Rusere (division intelligence officer for Harare Central). Weeds Mazowe (PIO counter intelligence), Tadzingaira Tachivei (assistant director counter intelligence), Dzingai Nhira (district intelligence officer – counter intelligence) and Kizito Gweshe (deputy director counter intelligence) were also dismissed.