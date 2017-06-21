CIO Offices Missed By Bulawayo Horror Fire

CBD Building Gutted By Fire CBD Building Gutted By Fire – LIVE Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Miyerkules, Hunyo 21, 2017

Staff Reporter | Magnet House a building in Bulawayo which houses the dreaded CIO survived a huge blaze mid Wednesday afternoon, after a disused Toyota Zimbabwe showroom next to the building went on fire.

In a shocking setup Bulawayo residents who gathered to witness the incident cheered the fire on hoping that the flames will extend to the state intelligence personnel offices that are next to the old workshop which was on fire.

Six vehicles parked outside the building two of which are believed to have belonged to people who were in the CIO offices went up in flames and were burnt to shells. One of the vehicles belonging to the officers from the President’s office was dragged away by well wishing members of the public before it went into flames.

In an interview, Bulawayo City Council Emergency Services officer Christopher Dube claimed that the fire was started by a group of homeless people who have been illegally living in the disused building for the last couple of years.

The homeless people are reported to have lost control of a fire made out of waste paper inside the building as they attempted to keep warm from the chilli afternoon setting the entire building on fire.

The Bulawayo City Council Fire Services Department managed to extinguish the flame before it reached any of the neighbouring buildings but not before the old workshop was completely burnt down.