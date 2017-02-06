CIO Operative Beaten Up, Gun Stolen

A MAN from Zvishavane who severely assaulted a Central Intelligence Officer (CIO) operative and stole his service pistol has been sentenced to 28 months in prison.

Noel Kurura (29) from Village Tangwe under Chief Masunda, Zvishavane, pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery and possessing a firearm without a licence when he appeared before Zvishavane Magistrate Mr Shepherd Mjanja.

The Magistrate sentenced him to 24 months imprisonment for robbery and suspended four months on condition of good behaviour.

Mr Mjanja fined Kurura $200 for possessing a firearm without a licence and if he fails to pay the fine, he will be jailed for four months.

Prosecuting, Mr Amos Ncube said on November 8 at around 2PM, Mr Kudakwashe Mazura offered Kurura and Tapiwa Gundu a lift at Unki Mine Turn-off along the Zvishavane-Gweru Road.

Gundu, Kurura’s alleged accomplice, is still on the run.

“When the accused person and his accomplice were about to drop off at the 72km peg, they suddenly became violent and started assaulting the complainant with fists.

“They disarmed him, took away his CZ pistol and disappeared. The complainant went and reported the matter at Zvishavane Police Station,” said Mr Ncube.

Investigations led to Kurura’s arrest.

Police recovered the pistol from Kurura’s bedroom hut in Zvishavane. The value of the stolen firearm was $1 000. – State Media